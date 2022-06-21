Stocks jump  in  relief rally on global cues

“Absence of fresh selling triggers in the domestic and global economy, along with falling commodity prices, relieved the heavily discounted equity market to showcase recovery," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. The recovery indicates that uncertainties about inflation and monetary policy tightening have been factored in, Nair said, adding that with the highly sensitive nature of the current equity market, even the slightest inconvenience can trigger volatility.

