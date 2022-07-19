Stocks  jump  on  global  cues,  rupee  nears  80

“Crude prices ended the week below $100 a barrel for the first time since early April, shedding 7% in the week. The much talked about meeting between US President Joe Biden and the Saudi Prince turned out to be a meagre formality as Biden left Saudi Arabia without any concrete assurances on oil production. He, however, said the Saudis shared his “urgency" to increase supply, and he expects “further steps in the coming weeks". Saudi ministers stressed that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ framework. The next meeting will be on 3 August, said Mohammed Imran, an analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

