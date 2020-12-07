Stocks laugh at economic uncertainty, for now

Stocks laugh at economic uncertainty, for now4 min read . 11:01 AM IST
- Three professors’ index of economic uncertainty is flashing that the economy and the stock market are out of sync. Is it a Roaring ’20s scenario?
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
U.S. economic uncertainty remains at near-record levels, and the stock market is close to an all-time high. If history is any guide, something’s got to give.
That is the message flashing from an index of economic uncertainty created by three finance professors: Scott Baker of Northwestern University, Nicholas Bloom of Stanford University and Steven Davis of the University of Chicago. Before this year, there was a strong correlation between increases in this index and falling stocks. In fact, based on this historical pattern back to 1900, the S&P 500 appears to be about 20% higher than it should be.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.