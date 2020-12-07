Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks laugh at economic uncertainty, for now
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Robert Charmak, center, talks with with a fellow trader on the floor, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. Another rally for the S&P 500 on Wednesday is sending it to the edge of its record high, and this time big technology stocks are also rising on Wall Street. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Stocks laugh at economic uncertainty, for now

4 min read . 11:01 AM IST Mark Hulbert , The Wall Street Journal

  • Three professors’ index of economic uncertainty is flashing that the economy and the stock market are out of sync. Is it a Roaring ’20s scenario?

U.S. economic uncertainty remains at near-record levels, and the stock market is close to an all-time high. If history is any guide, something’s got to give.

That is the message flashing from an index of economic uncertainty created by three finance professors: Scott Baker of Northwestern University, Nicholas Bloom of Stanford University and Steven Davis of the University of Chicago. Before this year, there was a strong correlation between increases in this index and falling stocks. In fact, based on this historical pattern back to 1900, the S&P 500 appears to be about 20% higher than it should be.

