Stocks log blockbuster gains, face consolidation in 2022

According to Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer, Axis Securities, 2021, has been a year of recovery, rehabilitation, and establishing a base for future growth. “2022 will be a little more volatile but will still be very good for equity investors in India. 2022 is very likely to be another year of good double-digit returns and continued wealth creation. Autos, banks, and capital goods, literally the ABC of equity markets, will be the most interesting sectors for 2022," he said. Institutional flow and retail investors euphoria led the super rally in stock markets during the year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}