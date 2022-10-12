Stocks move in lockstep as Fed’s rate increases show no mercy4 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:02 PM IST
The S&P 500’s one-month realized correlation has climbed to highest level since March 2020
Shares of everything from technology giants to household-goods companies and utility providers have been trading in lockstep over the past month, a potentially worrying sign to investors trying to navigate a turbulent market.