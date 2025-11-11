Four fundamentally strong stocks near 52-week lows

The stock markets have been recovering in the last few months, but a few stocks are still trading near their 52-week low.

A stock near its 52-week low, however, may be facing genuine issues due to a host of factors. It’s therefore important to check the underlying fundamentals before arriving at any decision.

Here are a few fundamentally strong stocks, which have a long-standing track record and are well established.

Good Quality Stocks Near 52-Week Lows

Stock Name Current Market Price (Rs) 52-Week Low (Rs) Distance from 52-week Low % Quess Corp 230.65 (adjusted price after split in company) 228.80 0.80 Maharashtra Seamless 573.40 567.00 1.1 Godrej Agrovet 649.30 645.05 0.65 Finolex Cables 787.20 720 8.5

Let’s now look at some details about these companies. These are not stock recommendations.

#1 Quess Corp

Quess Corp is India’s largest and a global leader in staffing and workforce solutions, leveraging its extensive domain knowledge and future-ready digital platforms to drive client productivity through outsourced solutions.

Quess Corp currently has a 480,000+ strong workforce across 8 countries, serving 3,300+ clients worldwide.

In April 2025, Quess Corp shares began trading ex the demerged businesses. This caused an approximately 50% intraday decline in Quess Corp’s share price as the market adjusted for the value of the two spun-off entities now operating independently.

On the financial front, Quess Corp reported a good set of numbers for Q2 FY26. Net sales saw an uptick to ₹3,831 crore from ₹3,704 crore. The company achieved its highest ever quarterly Ebitda of ₹77 crore. Net profits for the period increased marginally to ₹518 m from ₹506 m YoY.

During the period, the professional staffing business, mainly IT staffing in the GCC region, showed strong YoY growth. Growth has this been primarily driven by general staffing segment, with a festive headcount addition of 21,000, taking the overall headcount to 483,115.

Moving ahead, the company is expected to maintain a steady growth over the next two quarters, supported by rising staffing demand across manufacturing, retail, and logistics, following the recent GST reforms.

The management is confident of consistent double-digit operating margin in its professional staffing business, driven by high-margin digital skills and GCC wallet expansion. These factors are set to contribute to sustained revenue growth and stable margins.

How Quess Corp Shares Have Performed Recently

In the past five trading sessions, Quess Corp shares have fallen from ₹249 to ₹233. The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹385 on 18 December 2024 and a 52-week low of ₹228.8 on 4 November 2025.

Quess Corp's sharp stock decline in April 2025 was primarily due to a business demerger that saw its value adjust downward to reflect the separation of two divisions, not because of negative company developments or market panic.

#2 Maharashtra Seamless

Maharashtra Seamless is India's leading manufacturer of seamless and ERW (electric resistance welding) steel pipes and tubes. The company operates across several segments including steel pipes and tubes, renewable power generation, and rig operations. It’s a market leader in India in the seamless pipe market.

On the financial front, Maharashtra Seamless reported a subdued set of numbers for Q2 FY26, particularly on the profitability front. Net sales were ₹1,158 crore against ₹1,291 crore YoY. Net profits for the period fell almost 43% to ₹128 crore.

Moving ahead, the company is collaborating with JFE of Japan for a new premium threading unit for supply of pipes to high pressure applications in oil and gas sector.

This apart, Maharashtra Seamless is setting up a cold drawn pipe unit for various applications. It also has plans for an internal coating unit for drill pipes.

How Maharashtra Seamless Shares Have Performed Recently

In the past five trading sessions, Maharashtra Seamless shares have risen marginally from ₹572.25 to ₹573.5.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹814 on 11 December 2024 and a 52-week low of ₹567 on 17 October 2025.

#3 Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet is a diversified company largely focused on agri-business. It holds a leading market position in different businesses including animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, poultry, and processed foods.

The animal feed business of the company is one of the largest among organised players in the compound feed market in India. It generates annual sales of more than a million tonnes across cattle, poultry, aqua feed, and specialty feed.

On the financial front, the company reported a net sales of ₹2,614 crore in Q1 FY26, against ₹2,350 crore YoY. Net profits saw a decent jump to ₹136 crore vs ₹116 crore YoY.

The growth in profitability was driven by robust volumes & improved operational efficiencies in the vegetable oils business supported by a reduction in losses in Astec Lifesciences. Astec LifeSciences reported a growth in revenue of 31% due to higher volumes in both enterprise & CDMO categories.

The company’s core strategy is to reduce exposure to cyclical fluctuations while increasing the share of high-margin offerings. In Creamline Dairy, Godrej Agrovet plans to build on the operational efficiencies achieved by further expanding its value-added product portfolio.

In Astec LifeSciences, the company intends to accelerate growth in the contract development and manufacturing operations, leveraging its new, advanced R&D center to increase CDMO’s contribution to overall revenues.

In the domestic crop protection business, the emphasis is on broadening the product range to serve both cropping seasons and developing a robust pipeline of in-licensed and proprietary products.

How Godrej Agrovet Shares Have Performed Recently

In the past five trading sessions, Godrej Agrovet shares have fallen from ₹666 to ₹649.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹876.3 on 24 July 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹645.05 on 16 October 2025.

#4 Finolex Cables

Finolex Cables is India’s largest manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables. It has recently diversified into the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment to become a complete electrical products company.

On the financial front, Finolex Cables reported revenues of ₹1,395 crore in Q1 FY26, against ₹1,230 crore YoY. Net profits at the company surged to ₹136 crore from ₹88 crore YoY.

The company has scaled up manufacturing facilities to meet the evolving demand and enhance operational efficiencies. It has also made significant investments in cutting-edge technologies to propel growth.

Finolex Cables has also launched new technologies to enter smart homes and eco-safe product categories. The addition of e-beam technology and high-temperature processing capabilities positions the company to tap into the growing electric vehicle (EV) sector, where advanced materials and cables are critical.

The expansion is not only strengthening its technology base but is also creating a new growth avenue aligned with the EV ecosystem.

How Finolex Cables Shares Have Performed Recently

In the past five trading sessions, Finolex Cables shares have risen marginally from ₹780 to ₹787.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹1,343.25 on 6 December 2024 and a 52-week low of ₹720.05 on 7 April 2025.

Should You Consider Stocks Near 52-Week Lows?

Stocks near their 52-week lows require careful evaluation. Such stocks may be undervalued or oversold, presenting potential opportunities, especially if the low price is due to temporary factors.

However, it may also reflect fundamental problems or sector-wide issues, which could mean a continued decline. One must exercise caution, though there could be value in certain cases.

Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

