Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks plunge amid fears of second wave
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results

Stocks plunge amid fears of second wave

5 min read . 05:43 AM IST Nasrin Sultana, Neetu Chandra Sharma

Concerns over rising cases and a likely surge in inflation drag stocks

Fears of a second wave of covid-19 infections and a likely surge in inflation from higher crude prices dragged Indian stocks by the most in two months on Monday, in tandem with falling equities and rising bond yields worldwide.

The BSE Sensex fell 1,145.44 points or 2.25% to close at 49,744.32, while the broader Nifty index lost 306.05 points or 2.04% to close at 14,675.70. Indian indices are now 5% below their record highs set after the Union budget on 1 February. The India Volatility Index, or VIX, rose 14.5% on Monday to touch 25.47, reflecting investor anxiety about further corrections.

