Stocks  bounce  back  as inflation seen at peak

Stocks bounce back as inflation seen at peak4 min read . 14 Oct 2022
- IT sector leads rally, supported by financial sector stocks
ndian markets took cues from the sharp rally in the global markets and encouraged by the wholesale inflation in September moderating to an 18-month low of 10.7%, rebounded strongly on Friday. The Nifty and Sensex ended the day with gains of 1.01% and 1.20% respectively on Friday.
Nifty opened a gap up and rose to make an intraday high by noon, up 1.96%, however closed at lower levels indicating caution as per experts.
There is a feeling in the US and global markets that the inflation may have peaked and the interest rate tightening thereby may ease overtime. The European central banks are also expected to take a dovish stand. Whether the same will happen needs to be watched and experts maintain cautious views looking at rupee that is trading record lows, the rebounding crude and continued FPI selling.
Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS said that the Indian markets are following their global counterparts, which were significantly driven by short covering and also helped by market noise about lower terminal rate expectations from ECB and noise about the UK reversing planned tax cuts. We expect short-term market volatility to continue, and thus, we advise investors to stick to investing in good quality companies available at a reasonable price added Kulkarni
The experts were surprised by the strong rally in the US markets despite US headline September CPI came in higher than expectations. The analysts attributed it to a short covering rally looking at an oversold position. Also, there is some assumption that US inflation may have peaked off, that is also indicated by the rally in IT stocks.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services “The uncanny ability of the market to surprise was in full flow on Thursday when the S&P 500 shot up by 5% from the day’s lows despite the September CPI inflation numbers coming slightly higher than expectations. Such sharp rallies happen due to market positioning. The market was oversold on expectations of higher inflation and the consequent continuation of the hawkish Fed stance. This oversold market positioning triggered short covering resulting in an incredible rally from low levels. Similar short covering and sharp rallies can happen in India too feels Vijaykumar.
The easing of WPI index however is positive and the expectations are of more respite in coming months, which is positive for the Indian economy. The moderation in inflation number has been led by easing commodity prices of basic metals, chemical products, textiles and manufactured food products, said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge (CARE Ratings Ltd). Sinha expects WPI inflation to ease to a single-digit number from October aided by a fall in global commodity prices and a favorable base.
However expectations of rebound in Crude on OPEC production cuts can add to challenges. The Brent at $93.30 a barrel is trading much higher that $83.30 a barrel levels on 26th September.
The Rupee spot closed flat at 82.36, after opening near 82.14 levels as demand from importers pushed it higher, said Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd. “A stronger than expected inflation data from the US failed to push US Dollar higher as the market was overbought. Tonight, US retail sales can become a trigger for further dollar strength" added Bannerjee.
The Foreign Portfolio Investors also continue to remain net sellers of equities. Having net sold ₹5935.22 Crore worth of equities in October till 13th , they net sold ₹1011.23 Crore equities on Friday. It was Domestic fund buying of ₹1624 crore supported the market gains.
Mr. S Hariharan, Head Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services said that “FII flows into India have turned negative for the last few sessions, after a positive start in October. As a result, despite expectations of a strong earnings season, the broader market has been moving sideways, with DII inflows offsetting FII selling" . Hariharan expects the current bout of macro volatility to continue to cap any meaningful upsides in the indices, strong fundamentals notwithstanding.
The IT sector lead the market gains while Financials supported. Analysts say that Fears of potential earnings downgrades for IT stocks have not materialized thus far, while Banks are expected to report strong earnings in the coming couple of weeks. The energy stocks (power and oil & Gas space) did however see profit bookings.