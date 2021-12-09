Stocks rally on RBI status quo

However, Arun Srinivasan, senior executive vice-president of investments at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd, said while the overall policy is in line with expectations, it was the perfect time for RBI to bite the bullet on the reverse repo hike. “Markets had largely priced in a reverse repo hike in this policy and, therefore, it would have absorbed the move quite smoothly. While RBI’s overarching priority still seems to be reviving growth, in our view, inflation will be the biggest concern," he added.

