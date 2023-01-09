Stocks rally over 1% on global cues

V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said Friday’s US economic data is significant for the global markets. “All data point to a strong but cooling US economy, which indicates the rising possibility of a soft landing for the US economy. However, in India, the major drag has been the sustained FII selling. This is the data to watch. If this too turns, Nifty can break out on the upside".