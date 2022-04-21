Stocks rebound but mkts to stay choppy

Companies and sectors that saw heavy selling in recent days rebounded. Shares of HDFC Bank and HDFC rose 0.84% and 2.01%, while Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services gained 1.53% and 2.35%. Auto, oil and gas, FMCG, pharma, IT, and consumer durables indices gained 1-2%, while media, metals, banking and financial services indices ended in the red. “With support from recovery in beaten-down HDFC stocks and the IT sector, the market countered yesterday’s selloff," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said. Current levels of volatility can be expected to continue until global uncertainties settle down and dampen FII selling, Nair added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}