FPIs sell Friday’s bounce, mkts to remain volatile2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The benchmark Nifty and Sensex indices ended up 0.7% each, with the Nifty gaining 135.35 points to close at 19,517 while the Sensex gained 480.57 points at 65,721.25.
MUMBAI : Stocks rebounded on Friday, snapping three straight days of losses, ending the session in the green. However, the markets ended lower for the second consecutive week.
