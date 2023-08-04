FPIs sell Friday’s bounce, mkts to remain volatile

“After the sharp selling during the week, the Nifty did manage to reverse some of the losses on the last trading session of the week," said Jatin Gedia, a technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. “However, it has closed in the red down for the second consecutive week. The pullback is likely to fizzle out in the zone 19,560-19,600, where resistance in the form of the 40-hour moving average and the hourly upper Bollinger band is placed. Thus, this bounce should be sold into."

