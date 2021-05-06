Stocks climbed as data showing the world’s largest economy is strengthening rapidly overshadowed inflation worries. Gold and silver rallied. The dollar retreated.

The S&P 500 wiped out earlier losses, with most major groups rising, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high. Shares of vaccine makers trimmed declines as German Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in against a U.S. proposal to waive patent protections for Covid-19 shots. PayPal Holdings Inc. jumped as its results topped Wall Street estimates. Coinbase Global Inc., the operator of the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency, sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as labor market conditions continued to improve and the economy reopened more broadly. Traders are now awaiting Friday’s employment report, which is expected to show the U.S. added about 1 million jobs in April -- a sign that fewer business restrictions are bringing more Americans back to work.

“With jobless claims hitting a pandemic-era low, anticipation for the full jobs picture tomorrow mounts," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “Today’s read is another proof point that we’re one step closer to full economic recovery. As we see some serious momentum building on the jobs front, all eyes will be on how this plays into action taken by the Fed."

After closing at a fresh high on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Transportation Average -- considered a barometer of economy activity -- surged 25% above its 200-day moving average. The move could be “perceived as indicative of strength likely to continue in the broader equity market," said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 12:25 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The MSCI World index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.2053

The British pound was little changed at $1.3893

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.11 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.79%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $65 a barrel

Gold futures rose 1.8% to $1,816 an ounce

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

