Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 20 January

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Escorts: Buy at ₹3,600; target: ₹3,675-3,705; stop loss: ₹3,535.

The stock has maintained strong momentum over the past five days and managed to close near the key level of ₹3,590. If the stock sustains above 3620, a significant rally on the upside can be expected.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Buy at ₹1,948; target ₹2,000-2,045;stop loss: ₹1,912

On the hourly chart, the stock has given a breakout from an inverse Head & Shoulders pattern. Bullish momentum is expected to continue if the price sustains above the 1955-1960 zone, potentially leading to a strong upward rally.

Also read: Top 5 defence stocks to watch out for pre-budget gains

SBI Life: Buy at ₹1,540.50; target: ₹1,648; stop loss: ₹1,488.

The stock has shown strong momentum on the hourly chart, with both RSI and CCI indicating positive trends. A significant upward rally is expected in the coming days.





Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

• Aarti Industries: Buy above ₹ 445, stop ₹425, target ₹490

After declining for the last five months, the trends in this counter have shown signs of bottoming. Post the recent consolidation, the signs of positive divergence seen on the charts indicate that the trends can continue. The robust long body candles are clearly indicating some short covering coupled with some genuine buying. As the momentum indicator RSI is seen inching higher, we can definitely consider some buying opportunities here.

• Shivalik Rasayan: Buy above ₹ 775, stop ₹750, target ₹845

This counter, after a sharp run, witnessed some profit booking and is now taking steady support at the TS & KS line, highlighting the possibility of a revival. A strong showing on Thursday highlights positive sentiment. With the bullish bias stepping up once again the RSI is seen heading higher inviting us to go long.

Also read: Seven power stocks to track as Q3 earnings season kicks off

• GHCL: Buy above ₹705, stop ₹685, target ₹775

This textile counter, after some pullback action into the cloud support region, is seen reviving once again. The formation of long body candle indicates that the trends are showing bullish bias from lower levels. As momentum is reviving from neutral zone look to initiate long. With volume stepping up we can consider possibility of the trends to continue.

Stocks to buy, recommended by MarketSmith India:

Bharat Dynamics: Current market price ₹1,276.25| Buy range ₹1,245–1,280| Profit goal ₹ 1,580| Stop loss ₹ 1,120| Timeframe 2–3 months

Also read: Looking for bargains? Keep this watch list handy during the market correction.

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT): Current market price ₹951.10 | Buy range ₹925–955| Profit goal ₹1,130 | Stop loss ₹ 865| Timeframe 2–3 months

About the analysts: Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst (registration number INH000010441). Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. MarketSmith India is a stock research platform.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.