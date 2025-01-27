Markets
Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 27 January
SummaryHere's a list of buy/sell recommendations for today from three analysts: Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India.
Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj
- BRITANNIA: Buy at ₹5,101; target price ₹5,180-5,210, stop loss ₹5,027
FMCG stocks outperformed the market on Friday. If we analyse the chart of Britannia, it has given a head & shoulders breakout on a smaller time frame. A good rally is expected with a low-risk stop loss.
