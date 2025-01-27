Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 27 January

FMCG stocks outperformed the market on Friday. If we analyse the chart of Britannia, it has given a head & shoulders breakout on a smaller time frame. A good rally is expected with a low-risk stop loss.

DIVISLAB: Buy at ₹ 5,762; target price ₹ 5,820-5,850; stop loss ₹ 5,700

On a longer time frame, the stock is trading within a range despite a major sell-off in the broader market, which highlights its strength. The stock has taken support from a major demand zone ( ₹5,752-5,712) and we can expect a pullback up to ₹5,820. If this level sustains, a further move of 80-100 points in the stock is anticipated.

HINDUNILVR: Buy at ₹ 2,380; target price ₹ 2,425-2,440; stop loss ₹ 2,352

In the 15-minute time frame, the stock has given a head & shoulders breakout. Additionally, as discussed, the FMCG sector is outperforming the broader market. One can consider making a long trade here.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

• Jindal Worldwide Ltd: Buy above ₹415 | Stop ₹404 | Target ₹460

The textile sector is going through a rough patch but this counter has been able to show some resolve and head higher. The reaction from lower levels is now showing a resumption in the bullishness as this stock is showing some signs of bottoming out with some steady buying at lower levels thus highlighting the genuine buying emerging. Post a reaction from higher levels the stock is finding buyers.

• Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd: Sell below ₹350 | Stop ₹367 | Target ₹320

After forming a strong base at lower support levels, muted Q3 numbers resulted in the breach of important supports. A strong long body red candle that is playing out is inviting more selling into the system. With RSI heading lower the bearishness seen could persist, indicating that we should be looking at some potential decline in the coming sessions.

Fairchem Organics Ltd: Buy above ₹ 1,210 | Stop ₹ 1,188 | Target ₹ 1,285

FAIRCHEM, a speciality chemical manufacturer has been undergoing some volatile scenario in the last few days. The positive move seen on Friday highlights that there is a shift seen in the counter and the trends are hinting at some bullish bias. The momentum is slowly inching higher, indicating that the bullish bias can extend.

Stocks to buy, recommended by MarketSmith India

● Mphasis Ltd: Current market price ₹ 3,009.30 | Buy range ₹ 2,925–3,025 | Profit goal ₹ 3,650 | Stop loss ₹ 2,720 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

● Akzo Nobel India: Current market price ₹ 3,852.45 | Buy range ₹ 3,775–3,875 | Profit goal ₹4,380 | Stop loss ₹ 3,610 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

About the analysts: Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst (registration number INH000010441). Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. MarketSmith India is a stock research platform.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.