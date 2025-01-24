Five stocks to buy and sell today — 24 January

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd: Current market price ₹1,079.05 | Buy range ₹1,060–1,090| Profit goal ₹1,290 | Stop loss ₹1,008| Timeframe 2–3 Months

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Zensar Technologies Ltd: Buy above ₹841| Stop ₹823 | Target ₹925

IT sector, after going through a rough patch, is now showing a resumption in the bullishness, and this stock is showing some signs of bottoming out with some steady buying at lower levels thus highlighting the genuine buying emerging. With momentum stepping up one can consider more possibility of continued upward bounce. Go long.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd: Buy above ₹1,830 | Stop ₹1,950 | Target ₹1,790

After forming a strong base at lower support levels, the trends are showing keen interest to move higher. The long body candles that are seen at this juncture are highlighting the possibility of more rise ahead. The RSI is demonstrating a cross above the neutral zone, and with the volume building up, one can consider for some upside.

EID-Parry (India) Ltd: Buy above ₹845 | Stop ₹820 | Target ₹930

EIDPARRY, a mid-cap sugar manufacturer has been undergoing some volatile scenario in the last few days. The positive move seen on Thursday highlights that there is a shift seen in the negative outlook on the back of the government directive on sugar exports. As the possibility of revival emerges, one can consider going long and indicate some signs of further upside.

