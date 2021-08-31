Indian stocks surged to a new record on Monday as investor optimism was bolstered by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that the withdrawal of stimulus would be gradual. The rupee strengthened to a 11-week high.

The BSE’s benchmark Sensex rose 1.36% to a record 56,889.76, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty index advanced 1.35% to 16,931.05, also an all-time high. The rupee climbed 0.6% to 73.27 a dollar, the highest since 15 June.

Powell said the Fed may start paring bond purchases this year but is in no hurry to raise interest rates and will be guided by data on covid-19 risks. However, he didn’t give a specific timeline for scaling back stimulus. Traders are awaiting US jobs data this week to assess whether the economic recovery merits early tapering.

View Full Image Funds flow

“Powell’s overall message was quite neutral. Much of his speech on the economic outlook discussed the five different aspects of monitoring inflation, including wages, long-term inflation expectations and global disinflationary forces," HSBC Global Research said in a note to its investors. “While the slant on most of them was fairly dovish, he set out the dynamics that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) leadership will focus on to see if their views are wrong and will need to raise rates earlier than expected."

Analysts said the Indian markets ignored concerns of rising covid cases amid Powell’s dovish tone and expectations of strong corporate earnings.

“We still think the committee is likely to indicate in its September statement that economic conditions have moved even closer to the ‘substantial further progress’ standard for tapering. We still expect tapering to be formally announced in December, but the November meeting is a very close call. Even when flagging a forthcoming taper in September—opening the door to a formal announcement as soon as November—the language may stop short of committing to a specific month. It may well depend on data over the next month or two, particularly the inflation releases and the September payrolls to be released in early October," the HSBC note added.

The sharp improvement in key economic indicators, such as goods and services tax (GST) collection and automobile sales, despite supply disruption, improvement in collections by microlenders and other high-frequency indicators such as e-way bills, power consumption and import-export growth, indicate a sustainable rebound in earnings. This should help the market sustain the premium valuations, analysts said.

Foreign investors have bought more than $400 million in equities so far this month after selling $1.7 billion in July.

Year to date, foreign investors have bought $7.12 billion.

This month, domestic institutional investors bought ₹4,599.26 crore, while they bought ₹24,708 crore so far this year.

Investment bank UBS expects the tapering of bond purchases to provide a modest headwind to equities and have a bigger impact on low-quality stocks.

In India, investors will be cautious ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data for the June quarter due on Tuesday.

The data will show the impact of state-level lockdowns to stem the resurgence in covid infections.

Bloomberg estimated GDP expanded 18.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 from a year earlier, reflecting the low base of comparison when nationwide lockdowns were in place in 2020.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, it estimated that the economy mave have contracted by 12%.

Investors will also keep a close watch on the purchasing managers’ index data and monthly automobile numbers that are also due this week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.