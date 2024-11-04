Time has come to temper expectations on stock returns; past is no crystal ball
Summary
- While the returns ahead might still be solid, they probably won't hit the high-flying levels seen before.
- Nifty 50’s returns over the past year have been the highest since the 51% gain observed between November 3, 2020, and November 3, 2021.
Stock market experts have cautioned investors that past performance is not a crystal ball for future gains. Given the Nifty 50 index’s hefty 26% return over the past year, investors may need to scale back their return expectations for equities.