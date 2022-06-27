Stocks rise for third day in a row amid dip in commodity prices

“The change in mood has come as a major relief. However, the optimism may remain for a few more sessions before the market turns volatile amid concerns about slowing a global economy because of rate hikes and continuing foreign fund outflows." said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. Foreign outflow is a key concern for both Nair and Chouhan. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have been net sellers of equities worth more than ₹2.15 trillion in 2022, till 24 June and there is no sign of the trend reversing soon, according to experts.