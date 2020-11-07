Stocks show Jerome Powell is still Wall Street’s head of state

It’s a truism of markets that bore out this week: Given the choice between a broad package of economic aid and targeted Fed liquidity support, Wall Street prefers the latter, due to its benefits for asset prices. In a week when almost everyone in the country was glued to the presidential outcome, traders kept their gaze trained on Fed Chairman Powell, who showed no sign of turning off the taps after policy makers held interest rates near zero and signaled their readiness to provide further support.