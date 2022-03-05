Stocks skid again amid firm crude and weak rupee

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting the rupee, bonds, and equities via the three channels of oil prices, the dollar index, and global equity prices, said Anindya Banerjee, deputy vice-president, currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd. Brent crude touched a high of around $120 this week to the highest level since 2012. “Oil prices are showing signs of fatigue and have pulled back from $120. If oil continues to fall, it will be positive for the rupee, but barring a fall below $100, any pullback can be seen as consolidation within the large uptrend," Banerjee added.