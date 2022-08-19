Stocks slide amid weak rupee, rate hike worries

Some moderation in inflation seen in the US and India raised expectations of a likely moderation in rate hikes. Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth, said new data points and the still high level of inflation indicate rate hikes would be required more often to bring inflation down. The dollar index is probably set to move higher still. The market levels and the action reflected a response to these developments during the day. These factors regarding the potential for rates to move up may put some pressure on the markets."