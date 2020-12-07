Stocks slide as pound drops on Brexit deadlock: Markets wrap

Global stocks retreated from an all-time high and the pound weakened the most in three months on concern that Brexit talks could collapse.

The pound slid 1.3% against the dollar with officials on both sides pessimistic about the prospect of a breakthrough. Banks and retailers led losses in the Stoxx 600 Index, while the export-heavy FTSE 100 Index climbed 0.5%.

A British official warned that talks over a future trade deal with the European Union could fail on Monday unless negotiators make progress in the next few hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday evening and that conversation will be a make-or-break moment, another UK official said.

Outside of Europe, markets were generally weaker. Intel Corp. dropped on a report that Apple Inc. is planning a series of new Mac processors aimed at outperforming Intel’s fastest chips.

Investors are also closely monitoring for any sign that US lawmakers are nearing an agreement on another stimulus bill. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will come “on board" with a $908 billion package to provide pandemic relief, Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, said on “Fox News Sunday."

In Asia, news that the US could sanction at least a dozen more Chinese official for their role in recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators pushed shares lower. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index closed down 0.3%.

“There are uncertainties that weigh on sentiment -- the US sanction on China, the US fiscal plan that’s yet to be endorsed, and a Brexit deal that didn’t happen over the weekend," said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies International. “Any pullback from last week may be shallow though as overall, I think the market remains optimistic that we will get a fiscal deal and a Brexit deal this week.

Crude oil and gold declined as the dollar strengthened, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury hovered around 0.9%.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

