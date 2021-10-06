Stocks slip, bond yields bounce as oil fuels inflation angst

Shares fell and government bond yields rose across the world on Wednesday as oil prices hit their highest in seven years, fuelling concerns about rising inflation. The Euro STOXX 600 index fell 1.9%, denting gains made in its best day in 11 weeks on Tuesday, with travel and leisure and tech stocks leading the slide with losses of between 2.3%-3.2%. German stocks shed 2.2%. The mood was set to hit Wall Street, where U.S. futures gauges pointed to losses of around 1.5%.

