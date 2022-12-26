Stocks snap four-day losing streak, rise 1%3 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 11:34 PM IST
Benchmark indices rebounded, driven by a short squeeze and value buying, reclaiming key psychological levels amid thin cash trading. Monday’s rebound led to investor wealth rising by ₹5.58 trillion, offering some relief after nearly ₹16 trillion of wealth was lost last week due to the resurgence of covid-19 in China.
