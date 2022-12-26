Stocks snap four-day losing streak, rise 1%

“The Nifty saw a sharp decline last week that had pushed the intraday momentum indicators into the oversold zone," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, head of technical research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. “In terms of the Fibonacci retracement, the index reached 50% retracement of the rally from September to December. Consequently, the index had a swift bounce on 26 December. It has moved up to retest a trend line, which was broken on the downside on Friday. Thus 18,100-18,200 will be the near-term hurdle zone. Overall structure shows that the Nifty is likely to witness short-term consolidation with key support at 17,800."