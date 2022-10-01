Stocks snap seven-day losing streak3 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 05:32 AM IST
- The Nifty regained the 17,000 mark, rising 1.64% to close at 17,094.35.
- The Sensex rose 1.8%, crossing the 57,000 mark comprehensively, to end trading at 57,426.92.
DELHI, MUMBAI : Indian stocks surged, snapping a seven-day losing streak, as the Reserve Bank of India retained its inflation forecast and signalled confidence in the country’s economic trajectory that analysts perceived as less hawkish.