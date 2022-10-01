Stocks snap seven-day losing streak

D.K Joshi, chief economist at Crisil, said, “We are right now in the middle of a storm. I expect further weakness in the rupee, but it’s hard to say where it will get support, given that there are too many moving parts. On bond yields, we expect a hardening from the current level of 7.39-7.4% to 7.5% by FY23-end. The rupee overshooting should also correct by the fiscal end, with the rupee regaining equilibrium below 80 a dollar."