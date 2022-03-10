Stocks soar on global cues, exit poll results

Margin assumptions for this quarter have been somewhat pared, and FY23 EPS assumptions can be expected to be cut by about 0.5% in response to rising commodities prices, said S. Hariharan, head of sales trading, Emkay Global Financial Services. Sectors like IT and financials with a relatively high degree of resilience in terms of earnings impact, as well as the oil and gas sector, are expected to be outperformers, while autos, cement, and consumer staples stocks hold the maximum risk of earnings downgrades, he added.