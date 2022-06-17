Stocks suffer worst weekly fall in 2 yrs

“During May FPI sold equity worth ₹45276cr. The relentless selling continued in June and till 17th June FPIs had sold equity worth Rs. 28445cr. For CY 2022 till 17th June, FPIs have sold equity to the tune of ₹202244 cr. FPIs have been selling heavily in other emerging markets like Taiwan, and South Korea too. The strengthening of the dollar and rising bond yields in the US are the major triggers for FPI selling. In India, FPIs continued to sell in financials and IT where their holding is the largest," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.