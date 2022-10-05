Stocks surge 2%, post best one-day gain in five weeks3 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 12:07 AM IST
Meanwhile, investors are awaiting September quarter earnings reports for further cues, starting next week
NEW DELHI : Indian stocks soared, led by a sharp rebound in global indices, as investors speculated that central banks might moderate their aggressive interest rate hikes to prevent a global recession following weak US economic data.