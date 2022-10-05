Stocks surge 2%, post best one-day gain in five weeks

The strengthening of the rupee by 35 paisa to a dollar was due to the fall in the dollar index and pullback in the US yields, said Anindya Banerjee, vice-president of currency and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd. “The rally in stocks also helped. Over the near term, US economic data like ISM services and the US NFP report will provide direction. We expect a range of 81.20 and 82.00 on the spot market," Banerjee said.