Stocks surge, but weak rupee, costly oil cast a shadow

The Sensex and Nifty ended the day with gains of 2.54% and 2.63%, closing 1,344.63 points and 417 points higher at 54,318.47 and 16,259.30, respectively. The gains were supported by metals, oil & gas and a few other sectors, with the BSE metals index surging 7.62%. Others such as basic materials, oil & gas, energy, telecom, industrials and capital goods indexes saw gains of more than 3%.