Stocks surge, crude oil dips as war cries fade
Srushti Vaidya 4 min read 26 Jun 2025, 11:06 PM IST
The rally was supported by the West Asia ceasefire, a falling dollar, and a significant inflow of funds from diverse domestic institutional investors beyond just mutual funds.
Indian benchmark indices rose to reclaim levels last seen nine months ago, as investors cheered lower oil prices, a weaker dollar, and strong domestic flows back home. Market experts believe the combination bodes well for the bulls in the near term at least.
