Everything is super bullish. Here are five stocks to avoid.
Summary
- While bullish markets often see most stocks rise, not all stocks participate equally in the rally.
MUMBAI : Bull markets often bring a wave of optimism, where most investors focus on finding the next big winners. During these periods, fundamental analysts may not prefer overvalued stocks, but chartists prefer stocks that outperform their peers and benchmark indices. However, even in bullish environments, there are stocks that defy the general trend and show weakness, signalling that they are to be avoided.