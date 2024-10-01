Three popular stocks that the Death Cross tells us to avoid in this bull run
Summary
- In the midst of a bullish market, not all stocks are poised for success. Discover how the Death Cross—an ominous technical pattern—can signal underperformers.
Bull markets, like the one we are witnessing, are typically characterised by rising investor confidence, widespread optimism, and a surge in stock prices. The Nifty 50 is heading higher to new highs of 26,000. Many investors chase high returns during such periods, scouring for the next big winner.