Markets
Stocks to buy—10 February: MarketSmith India recommends two stocks for today
Summary
- Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India recommends two stocks for Monday, 10 February.
Nifty 50 on 7 February: A recap
The Nifty 50 closed 43 points lower at 23,559.95 on Friday amid market volatility following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points—the first reduction in nearly five years.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more