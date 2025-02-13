Markets
Stocks to buy for 13 February: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Thursday, 13 February.
Stock market today: A recap
The Nifty 50, India’s benchmark index, extended its losing streak to six consecutive sessions, closing 27 points lower at 23,045.25 after a volatile trading day on Wednesday, 12 February.
