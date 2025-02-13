Stocks to buy for 13 February: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks

Following O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, we downgraded the market status to ‘Uptrend Under Pressure’ after Nifty breached its 21-DMA and the distribution day count increased to two. A further downgrade to ‘Downtrend’ is possible if the distribution day count rises or if Nifty fails to hold above the correction low of 22,787. Conversely, the market status would be upgraded to a ‘Confirmed Uptrend’ if Nifty reclaims 23,807.30, its recent rally high.