Recommended stocks to buy on 13 October—top stock picks from market experts
Livemint 6 min read 13 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Recommended stocks to buy: Expert analysts share their top stock picks to capitalize on the momentum in India's equity markets.
On Friday, the Nifty 50 extended its gains for the third consecutive session, closing at 25,285.35, up 103.55 points or 0.41%, reflecting continued bullish sentiment and follow-through buying at higher levels.
