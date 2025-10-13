Recommended stocks to buy on 13 October—top stock picks from market experts

On Friday, the Nifty 50 extended its gains for the third consecutive session, closing at 25,285.35, up 103.55 points or 0.41%, reflecting continued bullish sentiment and follow-through buying at higher levels.

The index managed to sustain comfortably above the 25,200 mark, indicating that market participants are positioning for a further upside extension amid improving technical and derivatives cues. The BSE Sensex gained 328.72 points (+0.40%), settling at 82,500.82. Amid this, top market experts recommend these stocks to buy on 13 October.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Borosil Renewables (Cmp ₹ 642.85)

BORORENEW: Buy above 645, stop ₹ 620 target ₹ 725 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Borosil Renewables Ltd. is a publicly listed Indian company, formerly known as Borosil Glass Works Ltd., that manufactures low-iron solar glass and other flat glass products. It is the largest solar glass manufacturer in India. After a strong decline the prices are seen forming long body candle at the cloud support region igniting some bullish enthusiasm. Positive outlook has emerged as the prices are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

Key metrics:

-52-week high: ₹660

-Volume: 549.06K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹600, resistance at ₹850.

Risk factors: High geographical concentration in the North-East and vulnerability to volatile input prices.

Buy at: above 645

Target price: ₹725 in 2 months.

Stop loss: ₹620.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (Cmp ₹ 413.50)

BEL: Buy above 415, stop ₹409 target ₹423 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a major Indian state-owned company, established in 1954, that manufactures and supplies electronic products for the defence, civilian, and professional sectors. After a steady upward rise the prices dipped lower and then has now shown some trends emerging with the possibility of prices above the clouds is looking more positive. As a strong momentum buildup in play more upward traction is possible.

Key metrics:

- P/E: 55.11,

-52-week high: ₹435.95,

-Volume: 13.81M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹390, resistance at ₹550.

Risk factors: Supply chain disruptions, fluctuating raw material prices, customer absorption of costs, economic downturns, and changes in government policies.

Buy at: above 415.

Target price: ₹423

Stop loss: ₹409.

Nath Bio-Genes (Cmp 177.38)

NATHBIOGEN: Buy above 178, stop ₹174 target ₹186 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd. is an Indian agri-biotech company founded in 1979 that develops and sells hybrid and GM seeds, as well as crop protection supplements. Despite some profit booking seen the prices have managed to hold on for a while at the TS line. The formation of a green candle is seen reviving from the lower levels, which indicates a strong push to the upside. With the rounding bottom holding, the RSI appears to be stabilising at 60, allowing us to consider initiating a long position.

Key metrics:

-P/E: 7.33,

-52-week high: ₹238,

-volume: 30.75K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹165 , resistance at ₹240.

Risk factors: Volatile stock performance, valuation concerns, operational efficiency issues, and declining growth metrics.

Buy at: above 178.

Target price: ₹186 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹174.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 13 October

Buy: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,344.20)

Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in iron and steel with integrated operations, rising steel demand from infrastructure growth, capacity expansion and value-added product focus, and supportive government policies for the steel sector

Key metrics: P/E: 46.33, 52-week high: ₹ 1,612, volume: ₹ 38.47 Crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 200-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Exposure to commodity price volatility, cyclical nature of the steel industry, regulatory and environmental compliance risks, and high capital expenditure requirements

Buy: ₹ 1,330–1,360

Target price: ₹1,650 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,200

Buy: Bank Of Maharashtra (current price: ₹ 57.50)

Why it’s recommended: Strong loan & deposit momentum, rising CASA ratio, branch & geographic expansion, and de-concentration strategy

Key metrics: P/E: 7.48; 52-week high: ₹73.50; volume: ₹98.61 crore

Technical analysis: trendline breakout

Risk factors: Asset quality stress with high growth, margin compression due to rising cost of funds

Buy at: ₹57–58

Target price: ₹62 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 55.80

Three stocks to buy today by Ankush Bajaj for 13 October

Buy: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC)

Why it’s recommended: ONGC has been showing a strong uptrend with consistent higher highs and higher lows, supported by robust momentum in the energy sector. The daily RSI stands at 67.5, indicating bullish momentum with room for further upside. The MACD at +3.2 confirms a positive crossover, signaling sustained buying interest, while the ADX at 38.4 suggests a strengthening trend structure. Price action remains comfortably above key short-term averages, highlighting continued accumulation by investors.

Key metrics: RSI (14-day): 67.5 — bullish and strengthening

MACD (12,26): +3.2 —positive crossover, trend intact

ADX (14): 38.4 — strong trend phase

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹242 will keep the bullish bias intact, opening room for a move toward ₹254.

Risk factors: Crude price volatility can impact sentiment. Regulatory changes in exploration or windfall taxes may affect performance.

Buy at: ₹246.35

Target price: ₹254

Stop loss: ₹242

Buy: Divi’s Laboratories Ltd

Why it’s recommended: Divi’s Laboratories is witnessing renewed buying momentum after a brief consolidation. The daily RSI is at 64.9, confirming bullish momentum. The MACD at +45.1 shows a strong positive crossover, and the ADX at 36.5 indicates a firm uptrend building up. The stock has broken above its short-term resistance zone, suggesting potential for continuation toward higher levels.

Key metrics: RSI (14-day): 64.9 — bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +45.1 — positive crossover, trend continuation

ADX (14): 36.5 — strengthening trend

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹6,373 will maintain upward bias, with potential for a move toward ₹6,682.

Risk factors: Pharma export performance linked to USFDA and global regulatory approvals. Currency movements can affect export margins.

Buy at: ₹6,474.50

Target price: ₹6,682

Stop loss: ₹6,373

Buy: Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)

Why it’s recommended: Vedanta continues to show solid technical strength, supported by rising commodity prices and a breakout from consolidation. The daily RSI at 69.4 reflects bullish momentum near overbought zones, indicating strong participation. The MACD at +5.8 confirms an ongoing uptrend, while the ADX at 41.2 signals a well-established and strengthening trend. The stock’s price action suggests sustained demand and possible continuation toward short-term resistance levels.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 69.4 — strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +5.8 — trend positive, momentum sustained

ADX (14): 41.2 — robust trend strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹476 will support the bullish setup and pave the way for a move toward ₹495.

Risk factors: Commodity price volatility and global metal demand fluctuations. Regulatory or environmental challenges in mining operations.

Buy at: ₹482.20

Target price: ₹495

Stop loss: ₹476

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O’Neil IndiaPvt. Ltd. Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.