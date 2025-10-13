Recommended stocks to buy on 13 October—top stock picks from market experts

Why it’s recommended: Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd. is an Indian agri-biotech company founded in 1979 that develops and sells hybrid and GM seeds, as well as crop protection supplements. Despite some profit booking seen the prices have managed to hold on for a while at the TS line. The formation of a green candle is seen reviving from the lower levels, which indicates a strong push to the upside. With the rounding bottom holding, the RSI appears to be stabilising at 60, allowing us to consider initiating a long position.