Stocks to buy for 14 February: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Friday, 14 February.
Stock market today: A recap
The Nifty 50 ended flat on Thursday, 13 February, after a volatile session, closing at 23,031.40, down 0.06%. The index opened muted at 23,055.75, briefly rallied on the back of gains in Pharma, Realty, and Metal stocks, but failed to sustain momentum, facing resistance at its 21-day moving average (DMA). A doji candle with a long upper wick signals profit booking at higher levels.