Stocks to buy for 14 February: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks

Under O'Neil's market direction methodology, Nifty's status was downgraded to ‘Uptrend Under Pressure’ on Tuesday after breaching its 21-DMA, with the distribution day count rising to two. If distribution days increase further or Nifty fails to hold above 22,787, the market could shift to a Downtrend. On the other hand, a rebound past 23,807.30—the recent rally high—would restore it to a Confirmed Uptrend.