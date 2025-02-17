Stocks to buy on 17 February: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Monday, 17 February.
Stock market today: A recap
The Nifty 50, India's benchmark index, extended its losing streak for the eighth consecutive session and closed 102 points lower at 22,929.25. Concerns over US reciprocal tariffs were one of the significant factors weighing on the Indian market on 14 February, contributing to intensified selling pressure. The index opened the session on a positive note at 23,096.45 and gave up the initial gain to fall toward the 22,800 levels.