Stocks to buy on 17 February: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks

According to O'Neil's methodology of market direction, on 11 February, we downgraded market status to an "Uptrend Under Pressure" as the Nifty breached its 21-DMA, and the distribution day count increased to two. From here onward, we may change the status to a Downtrend if the distribution day count increases or if the Nifty fails to hold above the correction low of 22,787. On the flip side, the market status will be changed back to a Confirmed Uptrend if the Nifty retakes 23,807.30 (its recent rally high).