Stocks to buy for 18 February: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks

According to O'Neil's market direction methodology, the market status was downgraded to 'Uptrend Under Pressure' last Friday after the index breached its 21-DMA and the distribution day count rose to six, signaling weakness. A shift to 'Downtrend' will occur if the distribution day count increases further or if Bank Nifty fails to hold above the recent correction low of 47,898.35. Conversely, the status will return to 'Confirmed Uptrend' if the index reclaims its recent rally high of 50,641.75.