Markets
Five stocks to buy and sell today—18 February
Summary
- Stocks to buy and sell for 18 February—Raja Venkatraman and MarketSmith India recommend stocks to trade today.
Two stocks to buy, recommended by MarketSmith India:
● Ashok Leyland Ltd: Current market price ₹ 223.61| Buy range ₹ 215–225 | Profit goal ₹ 262 | Stop loss ₹ 202 | Timeframe 1–2 Months
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more