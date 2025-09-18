Recommended stocks to buy on 18 September—top stock picks from market experts

On Wednesday, Indian equities had a strong gap-up opening and showed resilience around 25,300, which acted as a key intraday support. Buyers maintained control through the session, driving the indices higher as bullish sentiment prevailed.

Top three stock recommendations by Ankush Bajaj for 18 September

Buy: Amber Enterprises Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 8,287.50

Why it’s recommended: Amber Enterprises is showing strong bullish momentum with a supportive structure. The daily RSI is around 68, reflecting firm buying strength. The MACD is strongly positive at +91, confirming continuation of the uptrend, while the ADX at 65 signals very strong trend strength. Price action remains supported by bullish averages, indicating the rally is well-backed technically.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 68 — bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +91 — strong positive crossover

ADX (14): 65 — strong trend strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹8,254 keeps the setup intact for a move toward ₹8,357

Risk factors: Stock is extended after a strong run, making it prone to profit-taking. High valuations can lead to volatility if earnings disappoint.

Buy at: ₹8,287.50

Target price: ₹8,357

Stop loss: ₹8,254

Buy: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 15,801.00

Why it’s recommended: Maruti is sustaining at fresh highs with strong technical momentum. The daily RSI is around 80, firmly in the overbought zone, but highlighting heavy buying interest. The MACD is sharply positive at +136, confirming trend continuation, while the ADX at 63 indicates strong underlying trend strength. The setup remains bullish as long as key support is held.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 80 — overbought but bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +136 — strong positive signal

ADX (14): 63 — strong trend strength

Technical view: Holding above ₹15,760 allows room for an upmove toward ₹15,880.

Risk factors: Overbought RSI raises the risk of a short-term pullback.

The auto sector is vulnerable to raw material cost inflation and regulatory changes.

Buy at: ₹15,801.00

Target price: ₹15,880

Stop loss: ₹15,760

Buy: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 2,997.00

Why it’s recommended: Mazagon Dock is sustaining its uptrend after recent consolidations. The stock is trading close to its breakout zone and showing signs of strength near support. While RSI, MACD, and ADX values weren’t clearly available, the price structure remains positive, supported by higher-low formations and strong sector momentum in defence and shipbuilding.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): Positive bias (data not available)

MACD (12,26): Positive crossover bias

ADX (14): Trend supportive (sector strength)

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹2,985 keeps the bullish setup intact for a move toward ₹3,022.

Risk factors: Absence of strong momentum indicators may keep moves volatile.

The defence sector order cycle can add unpredictability.

Buy at: ₹2,997.00

Target price: ₹3,022

Stop loss: ₹2,985

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Subros (current price ₹ 967.35)

Buy above ₹970 and dips to ₹915 | Stop loss ₹898 | Target price ₹1,125-1,150

Why it is recommended: After spending a lot of time in consolidation the trends at the moment in this counter has now come out of its recent challenge. With a strong thrust above the cloud the prices are hinting at some possible upside in the counter. After generating some support around 950 region the prices are steadily heading higher. Post surpassing this level the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes are highlighting possibility of more upward traction.

Key metrics: P/E: 40.41, 52-week high: ₹1083.20, Volume: 214.44K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹805, resistance at ₹1200.

Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Buy: Above ₹970 and dips to ₹915.

Target price: ₹1125-1150 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹898.

Minda Corp (current price ₹ 531.75)

Buy above ₹532 and dips to ₹515 | Stop loss ₹500 | Target price ₹580-610

Why it is recommended: Minda Corp. Ltd, the flagship company of the Spark Minda Group, is a major Indian manufacturer of automotive components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The sharp decline since June after a moderate rise post its results are finding some strong supports at the TS & KS levels to break out of the cloud. With some revival seen in the last two days one can look at going long at current levels and also on dips.

Key metrics: P/E: 64.65, 52-week high: ₹623.40, Volume: 622.49K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹460, resistance at ₹750.

Risk factors: Rising input costs, increased operational expenses, and potentially foreign exchange impacts.

Buy: above ₹532 and dips to ₹515

Target price: ₹580-610 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹500.

JK Tyre (current price ₹ 377.05)

Buy above 377 and dips to ₹367 | Stop ₹360 | Target ₹407-425

Why it’s recommended: The JK Tyre stock that had been undergoing some steady upward trajectory. The pullback into the TS & KS Bands since last 8 days are generating steady demand at lower levels. On back of robust results the strong up-move seen in the prices are signalling possibility of more upward traction. Consider a long opportunity.

Key metrics: P/E: 25.07, 52-week high: ₹437.05, volume: 364.72K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹340, resistance at ₹425.

Risk factors: Volatility of raw material prices, intense competition, high debt levels, and the execution risk associated with its capital expenditure plans.

Buy: above ₹377 and dips to ₹367.

Target price: ₹1,141-1,165 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1,020.

MarketSmith India's best stock recommendations for the day

Buy: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.(current price: ₹ 4,890)

Why it’s recommended: Strong order book & visibility, technological capabilities, government support, monopoly position

Key metrics: P/E: 64.26, 52-week high: ₹1,456.50, volume: ₹54.88 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above-average volume

Risk factors: Dependence on government orders, import dependence for components, geopolitical & policy risks

Buy: ₹4,860-4,950

Target price: ₹5,550 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹4,590

Buy: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (current price: ₹ 2,650)

Why it’s recommended: SUV & premium feature momentum, capacity expansion & export role signs 3-year wage settlement pact with union

Key metrics: P/E: 38.32; 52-week high: ₹2,660; volume: ₹ 266.30 crore

Technical analysis: horizontal trendline breakout

Risk factors: Input cost volatility & supply chain concentration, EV & regulatory transition challenges

Buy at: ₹2,625-2,660

Target price: ₹2,990 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹2,490

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O’Neil IndiaPvt. Ltd. Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.