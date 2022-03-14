Top picks: HDFC Securities recommends these 2 stocks to buy, sees upside in 3 months2 min read . 12:28 PM IST
- Mahindra Logistics shares pattern signal a chances of strengthening of upside momentum in the stock price ahead, the brokerage said
Domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has shared two stock picks - Mahindra Logistics and UTI AMC, that investors can look to buy with time horizon of up to three months.
HDFC Securities' top stock picks -
Mahindra Logistics: “The sharp down trend of February month seems to have ended in this logistic stock. The stock price is currently showing a larger consolidation pattern as per weekly time frame chart and is placed at the crucial support of ₹407, as per the concept of change in polarity," said the brokerage house in a note.
Based on the technical factors, the brokerage's Buy rating on Mahindra Logistics shares with targets of ₹465/502 with stop loss of ₹401 with time frame up to three months.
“All these patterns are signaling a possible bottom reversal for the stock price at ₹395 levels. Weekly 14 period RSI has turned up from near its oversold region of 25 levels and is expected to break above crucial 40 levels. This pattern signal a chances of strengthening of upside momentum in the stock price ahead," it highlighted.
UTI AMC: The stock price has broken out from last 5 session’s consolidation. Price breakout is accompanied by jump in volumes. On 28th February 2022, stock surged more than 5% with significant jump in volumes, HDFC Securities highlighted.
“Relative strength index (RSI) positive divergence has been observed on the daily charts. Stock surpassed crucial resistance of 20 days EMA. Indicators like DMI and MACD have been showing strength in the current up move," it suggested. The brokerage's Buy rating on UTI AMC shares comes with a target price of ₹997 and stop loss of ₹795 apiece.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
